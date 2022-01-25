These 4 Measures Indicate That TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Is Using Debt Safely

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does TJX Companies Carry?

As you can see below, TJX Companies had US$3.35b of debt at October 2021, down from US$6.20b a year prior. However, it does have US$6.79b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$3.44b.

NYSE:TJX Debt to Equity History January 25th 2022

How Strong Is TJX Companies' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that TJX Companies had liabilities of US$11.3b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$12.3b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$6.79b as well as receivables valued at US$701.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$16.1b.

Of course, TJX Companies has a titanic market capitalization of US$82.4b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, TJX Companies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, TJX Companies grew its EBIT by 268% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TJX Companies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While TJX Companies has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, TJX Companies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While TJX Companies does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$3.44b. The cherry on top was that in converted 103% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$1.4b. So we don't think TJX Companies's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that TJX Companies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

