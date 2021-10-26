These 4 Measures Indicate That Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Teradyne's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Teradyne had US$357.4m of debt in July 2021, down from US$402.3m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$1.24b in cash, leading to a US$879.2m net cash position.

How Strong Is Teradyne's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:TER Debt to Equity History October 26th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Teradyne had liabilities of US$985.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$522.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.24b as well as receivables valued at US$868.5m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$597.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Teradyne could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Teradyne has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Teradyne has boosted its EBIT by 39%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Teradyne can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Teradyne has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Teradyne produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 72% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Teradyne has net cash of US$879.2m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 39% over the last year. So is Teradyne's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Teradyne has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

