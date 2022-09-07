These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is TE Connectivity's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that TE Connectivity had US$4.20b in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$820.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$3.38b. NYSE:TEL Debt to Equity History September 7th 2022

How Healthy Is TE Connectivity's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that TE Connectivity had liabilities of US$5.06b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.75b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$820.0m and US$3.13b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$6.86b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given TE Connectivity has a humongous market capitalization of US$39.4b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

TE Connectivity's net debt is only 0.91 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 58.5 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that TE Connectivity grew its EBIT by 19% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine TE Connectivity's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, TE Connectivity produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 71% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, TE Connectivity's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! Zooming out, TE Connectivity seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - TE Connectivity has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

