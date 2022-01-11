These 4 Measures Indicate That Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Tandem Diabetes Care's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Tandem Diabetes Care had debt of US$281.0m, up from US$199.1m in one year. However, it does have US$595.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$314.0m.

How Healthy Is Tandem Diabetes Care's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:TNDM Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that Tandem Diabetes Care had liabilities of US$119.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$341.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$595.0m in cash and US$87.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$221.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Tandem Diabetes Care could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Tandem Diabetes Care boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Notably, Tandem Diabetes Care made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$29m in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tandem Diabetes Care's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Tandem Diabetes Care has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Tandem Diabetes Care actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Tandem Diabetes Care has net cash of US$314.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 298% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$85m. So we don't think Tandem Diabetes Care's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tandem Diabetes Care you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

