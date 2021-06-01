These 4 Measures Indicate That Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Is Using Debt Safely

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Supernus Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Supernus Pharmaceuticals had US$366.0m of debt, an increase on US$349.2m, over one year. But it also has US$391.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$25.1m net cash.

How Healthy Is Supernus Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:SUPN Debt to Equity History June 1st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Supernus Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$240.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$512.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$391.1m in cash and US$127.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$234.8m.

Given Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of US$1.58b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Supernus Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that Supernus Pharmaceuticals grew its EBIT by 13% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Supernus Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Supernus Pharmaceuticals has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Supernus Pharmaceuticals generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 86% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

Although Supernus Pharmaceuticals's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$25.1m. The cherry on top was that in converted 86% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$163m. So we don't think Supernus Pharmaceuticals's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Supernus Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

