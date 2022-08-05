These 4 Measures Indicate That Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Spectrum Brands Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of April 2022, Spectrum Brands Holdings had US$3.15b of debt, up from US$2.41b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$193.7m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.96b.

NYSE:SPB Debt to Equity History August 5th 2022

How Healthy Is Spectrum Brands Holdings' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Spectrum Brands Holdings had liabilities of US$1.30b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.45b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$193.7m and US$466.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$4.10b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$2.74b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Spectrum Brands Holdings shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (12.9), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.4 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Investors should also be troubled by the fact that Spectrum Brands Holdings saw its EBIT drop by 11% over the last twelve months. If that's the way things keep going handling the debt load will be like delivering hot coffees on a pogo stick. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Spectrum Brands Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Spectrum Brands Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

On the face of it, Spectrum Brands Holdings's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its net debt to EBITDA was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But on the bright side, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. We're quite clear that we consider Spectrum Brands Holdings to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Spectrum Brands Holdings .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

