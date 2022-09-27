These 4 Measures Indicate That Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Southern Copper Carry?

As you can see below, Southern Copper had US$6.55b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$2.36b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$4.19b. NYSE:SCCO Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

How Strong Is Southern Copper's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Southern Copper had liabilities of US$1.51b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$7.93b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.36b as well as receivables valued at US$1.15b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$5.93b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Southern Copper shares are worth a very impressive total of US$33.1b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Southern Copper's net debt is only 0.68 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 15.7 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Fortunately, Southern Copper grew its EBIT by 5.6% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Southern Copper can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Southern Copper recorded free cash flow worth 55% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Southern Copper's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its net debt to EBITDA also supports that impression! Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Southern Copper takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Southern Copper you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

