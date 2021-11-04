These 4 Measures Indicate That SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is SolarWinds's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that SolarWinds had US$1.89b in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$708.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.18b.

How Healthy Is SolarWinds' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SWI Debt to Equity History November 4th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, SolarWinds had liabilities of US$406.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.11b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$708.9m as well as receivables valued at US$84.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.72b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$2.65b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

SolarWinds shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (7.3), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.99 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Worse, SolarWinds's EBIT was down 56% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SolarWinds can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, SolarWinds actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

On the face of it, SolarWinds's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its EBIT growth rate was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that SolarWinds's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example SolarWinds has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

