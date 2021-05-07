These 4 Measures Indicate That Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Smith-Midland's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Smith-Midland had debt of US$7.63m, up from US$5.01m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$9.99m in cash, leading to a US$2.36m net cash position.

How Strong Is Smith-Midland's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:SMID Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Smith-Midland had liabilities of US$8.90m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$14.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.99m as well as receivables valued at US$10.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.32m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Smith-Midland shares are worth a total of US$66.5m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Smith-Midland also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Smith-Midland has boosted its EBIT by 48%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Smith-Midland's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Smith-Midland may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Smith-Midland generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 88% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Smith-Midland has US$2.36m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$4.9m, being 88% of its EBIT. So is Smith-Midland's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Smith-Midland you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.