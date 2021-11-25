These 4 Measures Indicate That Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Signet Jewelers's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Signet Jewelers had debt of US$147.3m at the end of July 2021, a reduction from US$1.34b over a year. However, it does have US$1.57b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$1.43b.

How Healthy Is Signet Jewelers' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SIG Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Signet Jewelers had liabilities of US$1.84b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.26b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$1.57b in cash and US$65.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.47b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Signet Jewelers is worth US$5.56b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Signet Jewelers also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Signet Jewelers grew its EBIT by 1,144% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Signet Jewelers can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Signet Jewelers has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Signet Jewelers actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While Signet Jewelers does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$1.43b. The cherry on top was that in converted 220% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$1.6b. So is Signet Jewelers's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Signet Jewelers (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

