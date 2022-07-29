These 4 Measures Indicate That Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Shutterstock Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Shutterstock had US$50.0m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$84.0m in cash, so it actually has US$34.0m net cash.

NYSE:SSTK Debt to Equity History July 29th 2022

How Strong Is Shutterstock's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Shutterstock had liabilities of US$368.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$51.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$84.0m as well as receivables valued at US$48.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$286.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Shutterstock has a market capitalization of US$2.11b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Shutterstock boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Shutterstock's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 23% over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Shutterstock's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Shutterstock has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Shutterstock actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

Although Shutterstock's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$34.0m. The cherry on top was that in converted 130% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$91m. So we don't have any problem with Shutterstock's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Shutterstock you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

