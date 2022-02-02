These 4 Measures Indicate That Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Semtech's Debt?

As you can see below, Semtech had US$176.2m of debt at October 2021, down from US$184.9m a year prior. However, it does have US$287.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$110.9m.

NasdaqGS:SMTC Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

How Strong Is Semtech's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Semtech had liabilities of US$123.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$279.0m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$287.1m and US$74.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$41.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This state of affairs indicates that Semtech's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$4.63b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Semtech also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Semtech has boosted its EBIT by 81%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Semtech's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Semtech has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Semtech actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Semtech's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$110.9m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$150m, being 138% of its EBIT. So is Semtech's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Semtech that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

