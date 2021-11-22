These 4 Measures Indicate That SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is SeaWorld Entertainment's Net Debt?

As you can see below, SeaWorld Entertainment had US$2.12b of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$553.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.56b.

A Look At SeaWorld Entertainment's Liabilities

NYSE:SEAS Debt to Equity History November 22nd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that SeaWorld Entertainment had liabilities of US$406.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.29b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$553.6m as well as receivables valued at US$86.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.06b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

SeaWorld Entertainment has a market capitalization of US$5.13b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

SeaWorld Entertainment has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 2.7 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. However, the silver lining was that SeaWorld Entertainment achieved a positive EBIT of US$330m in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SeaWorld Entertainment's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. During the last year, SeaWorld Entertainment generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 90% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for SeaWorld Entertainment was the fact that it seems able to convert EBIT to free cash flow confidently. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. In particular, interest cover gives us cold feet. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about SeaWorld Entertainment's debt levels. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for SeaWorld Entertainment you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

