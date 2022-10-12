These 4 Measures Indicate That Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Is Using Debt Extensively

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Scorpio Tankers Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Scorpio Tankers had US$543.3m of debt in June 2022, down from US$1.06b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$359.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$183.8m.

How Strong Is Scorpio Tankers' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Scorpio Tankers had liabilities of US$428.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.24b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$359.5m in cash and US$206.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.10b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$2.27b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Scorpio Tankers' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Scorpio Tankers has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.53 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 1.4 times the interest expense. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. Notably, Scorpio Tankers made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$201m in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Scorpio Tankers's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. During the last year, Scorpio Tankers generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 93% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Scorpio Tankers's interest cover and level of total liabilities definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But the good news is it seems to be able to convert EBIT to free cash flow with ease. We think that Scorpio Tankers's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. While Scorpio Tankers didn't make a statutory profit in the last year, its positive EBIT suggests that profitability might not be far away. Click here to see if its earnings are heading in the right direction, over the medium term.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

