These 4 Measures Indicate That Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Sanmina's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Sanmina had US$349.3m in debt in October 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$650.0m in cash, so it actually has US$300.7m net cash.

A Look At Sanmina's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:SANM Debt to Equity History December 29th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Sanmina had liabilities of US$1.76b due within a year, and liabilities of US$565.1m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$650.0m and US$1.54b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$136.9m.

Given Sanmina has a market capitalization of US$2.68b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Sanmina boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Sanmina grew its EBIT at 13% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sanmina can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Sanmina may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Sanmina generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 89% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Sanmina's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$300.7m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$270m, being 89% of its EBIT. So is Sanmina's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sanmina (including 1 which is concerning) .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

