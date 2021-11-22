These 4 Measures Indicate That Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Royal Gold's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Royal Gold had US$95.4m of debt at September 2021, down from US$270.7m a year prior. But it also has US$160.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$64.8m net cash.

A Look At Royal Gold's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:RGLD Debt to Equity History November 22nd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Royal Gold had liabilities of US$60.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$190.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$160.2m in cash and US$57.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$33.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This state of affairs indicates that Royal Gold's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$6.92b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Royal Gold also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Royal Gold grew its EBIT by 47% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Royal Gold can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Royal Gold has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Royal Gold recorded free cash flow worth 70% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Royal Gold's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$64.8m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 47% over the last year. So is Royal Gold's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Royal Gold that you should be aware of.

