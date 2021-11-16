These 4 Measures Indicate That Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Is Using Debt Safely

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Ross Stores's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Ross Stores had US$2.52b of debt at July 2021, down from US$3.09b a year prior. However, it does have US$5.57b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$3.05b.

How Healthy Is Ross Stores' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ROST Debt to Equity History November 16th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ross Stores had liabilities of US$4.34b due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.40b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$5.57b in cash and US$159.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$4.01b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Ross Stores has a humongous market capitalization of US$41.0b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Ross Stores also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Ross Stores grew its EBIT by 207% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ross Stores can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Ross Stores may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Ross Stores actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Ross Stores's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$3.05b. The cherry on top was that in converted 110% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$3.0b. So we don't think Ross Stores's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ross Stores that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

