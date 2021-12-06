These 4 Measures Indicate That Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ramaco Resources Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Ramaco Resources had US$40.8m of debt, an increase on US$25.9m, over one year. However, it does have US$46.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$5.84m.

A Look At Ramaco Resources' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:METC Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ramaco Resources had liabilities of US$45.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$60.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$46.7m in cash and US$37.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$21.0m.

Given Ramaco Resources has a market capitalization of US$522.7m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Ramaco Resources also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

We also note that Ramaco Resources improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$8.7m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ramaco Resources's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Ramaco Resources has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Ramaco Resources actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Ramaco Resources's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$5.84m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$28m, being 325% of its EBIT. So we don't think Ramaco Resources's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Ramaco Resources you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

