These 4 Measures Indicate That Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Is Using Debt Safely

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Quest Diagnostics Carry?

As you can see below, Quest Diagnostics had US$4.01b of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$1.23b in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.78b.

A Look At Quest Diagnostics' Liabilities

NYSE:DGX Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Quest Diagnostics had liabilities of US$1.71b due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.36b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.23b as well as receivables valued at US$1.38b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$4.45b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Quest Diagnostics is worth a massive US$17.8b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Quest Diagnostics's net debt is only 0.94 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.2 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Even more impressive was the fact that Quest Diagnostics grew its EBIT by 126% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Quest Diagnostics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Quest Diagnostics recorded free cash flow worth 77% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Quest Diagnostics's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. It's also worth noting that Quest Diagnostics is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Overall, we don't think Quest Diagnostics is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Quest Diagnostics (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

