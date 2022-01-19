These 4 Measures Indicate That Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Quanta Services's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Quanta Services had debt of US$2.95b, up from US$1.21b in one year. However, it does have US$1.70b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.26b.

NYSE:PWR Debt to Equity History January 19th 2022

How Healthy Is Quanta Services' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Quanta Services had liabilities of US$2.36b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.68b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.70b in cash and US$3.76b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$582.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Quanta Services shares are worth a very impressive total of US$15.0b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Quanta Services's net debt is only 1.2 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 14.3 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. And we also note warmly that Quanta Services grew its EBIT by 14% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Quanta Services's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Quanta Services recorded free cash flow worth 68% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, Quanta Services's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Zooming out, Quanta Services seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Quanta Services you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

