These 4 Measures Indicate That Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Preformed Line Products's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Preformed Line Products had US$63.2m of debt in September 2021, down from US$68.0m, one year before. However, it also had US$38.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$24.9m.

How Strong Is Preformed Line Products' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:PLPC Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Preformed Line Products had liabilities of US$114.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$70.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$38.3m and US$108.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$38.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Preformed Line Products has a market capitalization of US$334.3m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Preformed Line Products's net debt is only 0.45 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 22.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On the other hand, Preformed Line Products saw its EBIT drop by 5.5% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Preformed Line Products will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Preformed Line Products's free cash flow amounted to 34% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Both Preformed Line Products's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its net debt to EBITDA gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. Having said that, its EBIT growth rate somewhat sensitizes us to potential future risks to the balance sheet. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Preformed Line Products is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Preformed Line Products, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

