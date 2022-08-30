These 4 Measures Indicate That Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Phillips 66's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Phillips 66 had debt of US$13.0b at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$15.4b over a year. However, it also had US$2.81b in cash, and so its net debt is US$10.2b. NYSE:PSX Debt to Equity History August 30th 2022

How Healthy Is Phillips 66's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Phillips 66 had liabilities of US$17.6b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$20.6b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.81b and US$13.4b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$22.0b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Phillips 66 is worth a massive US$44.8b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Phillips 66 has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.4. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 10.3 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Phillips 66 turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$5.7b. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Phillips 66 can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. During the last year, Phillips 66 generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 89% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

The good news is that Phillips 66's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its level of total liabilities. All these things considered, it appears that Phillips 66 can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 3 warning signs with Phillips 66 (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

