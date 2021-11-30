These 4 Measures Indicate That Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Paycom Software's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Paycom Software had debt of US$29.6m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$31.3m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$230.9m in cash, leading to a US$201.3m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Paycom Software's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:PAYC Debt to Equity History November 30th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Paycom Software had liabilities of US$3.09b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$306.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$230.9m and US$23.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$3.14b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Paycom Software shares are worth a very impressive total of US$25.9b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Paycom Software also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, Paycom Software grew its EBIT by 5.2% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Paycom Software's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Paycom Software may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Paycom Software produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 67% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

Although Paycom Software's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$201.3m. The cherry on top was that in converted 67% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$174m. So is Paycom Software's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Paycom Software you should know about.

