These 4 Measures Indicate That ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is ON Semiconductor's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that ON Semiconductor had debt of US$3.11b at the end of October 2021, a reduction from US$4.24b over a year. However, it does have US$1.41b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.70b.

NasdaqGS:ON Debt to Equity History January 24th 2022

A Look At ON Semiconductor's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ON Semiconductor had liabilities of US$1.44b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.35b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.41b in cash and US$720.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.67b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, ON Semiconductor has a titanic market capitalization of US$23.6b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

ON Semiconductor has net debt of just 1.0 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And it boasts interest cover of 7.6 times, which is more than adequate. Better yet, ON Semiconductor grew its EBIT by 172% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if ON Semiconductor can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, ON Semiconductor recorded free cash flow worth 75% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, ON Semiconductor's impressive EBIT growth rate implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Zooming out, ON Semiconductor seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that ON Semiconductor is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

