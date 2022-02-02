These 4 Measures Indicate That Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ocean Bio-Chem Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Ocean Bio-Chem had debt of US$8.64m, up from US$4.25m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$10.7m in cash, leading to a US$2.04m net cash position.

NasdaqCM:OBCI Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

A Look At Ocean Bio-Chem's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ocean Bio-Chem had liabilities of US$7.73m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$8.51m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$10.7m as well as receivables valued at US$17.9m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$12.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Ocean Bio-Chem has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Ocean Bio-Chem boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the other side of the story is that Ocean Bio-Chem saw its EBIT decline by 7.0% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Ocean Bio-Chem will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Ocean Bio-Chem may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Ocean Bio-Chem recorded free cash flow of 27% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Ocean Bio-Chem has net cash of US$2.04m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with Ocean Bio-Chem's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ocean Bio-Chem you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

