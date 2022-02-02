These 4 Measures Indicate That NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is NXP Semiconductors's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that NXP Semiconductors had US$9.59b in debt in October 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$2.30b, its net debt is less, at about US$7.29b.

NasdaqGS:NXPI Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

How Strong Is NXP Semiconductors' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that NXP Semiconductors had liabilities of US$3.44b due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.60b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.30b as well as receivables valued at US$979.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$9.76b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given NXP Semiconductors has a humongous market capitalization of US$55.4b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

NXP Semiconductors has net debt worth 2.1 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 6.6 times the interest expense. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Pleasingly, NXP Semiconductors is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 2,175% gain in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NXP Semiconductors's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, NXP Semiconductors actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Happily, NXP Semiconductors's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Zooming out, NXP Semiconductors seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - NXP Semiconductors has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

