These 4 Measures Indicate That NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is NRG Energy's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 NRG Energy had debt of US$8.45b, up from US$5.80b in one year. However, it also had US$259.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$8.19b.

How Strong Is NRG Energy's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NRG Debt to Equity History December 31st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, NRG Energy had liabilities of US$12.0b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$11.9b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$259.0m as well as receivables valued at US$2.96b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$20.7b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$10.5b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, NRG Energy would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

NRG Energy's net debt of 1.6 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 8.7 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Better yet, NRG Energy grew its EBIT by 208% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NRG Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, NRG Energy recorded free cash flow worth 69% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Based on what we've seen NRG Energy is not finding it easy, given its level of total liabilities, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. There's no doubt that its ability to to grow its EBIT is pretty flash. We would also note that Electric Utilities industry companies like NRG Energy commonly do use debt without problems. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about NRG Energy's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with NRG Energy (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

