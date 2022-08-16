These 4 Measures Indicate That Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Nova's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Nova had US$195.8m of debt, up from US$180.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$364.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$168.6m net cash.

NasdaqGS:NVMI Debt to Equity History August 16th 2022

A Look At Nova's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Nova had liabilities of US$116.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$262.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$364.3m as well as receivables valued at US$94.6m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$79.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Nova could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Nova boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Nova grew its EBIT by 81% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Nova can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Nova has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Nova recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 82% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Nova has US$168.6m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 82% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$100m. So is Nova's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Nova, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

