These 4 Measures Indicate That NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NetEase Carry?

As you can see below, NetEase had CN¥19.6b of debt at September 2021, down from CN¥22.2b a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥91.3b in cash, so it actually has CN¥71.7b net cash.

NasdaqGS:NTES Debt to Equity History February 7th 2022

How Healthy Is NetEase's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that NetEase had liabilities of CN¥49.0b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥2.33b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥91.3b and CN¥5.42b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast CN¥45.4b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that NetEase could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that NetEase has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that NetEase has increased its EBIT by 2.2% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if NetEase can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While NetEase has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, NetEase actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case NetEase has CN¥71.7b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CN¥22b, being 124% of its EBIT. So is NetEase's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in NetEase, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

