These 4 Measures Indicate That National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is National Research's Net Debt?

As you can see below, National Research had US$27.6m of debt at September 2021, down from US$31.6m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$52.5m in cash, so it actually has US$24.9m net cash.

NasdaqGS:NRC Debt to Equity History December 8th 2021

How Healthy Is National Research's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that National Research had liabilities of US$39.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$33.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$52.5m and US$16.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$4.05m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This state of affairs indicates that National Research's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.10b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, National Research boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that National Research grew its EBIT at 11% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since National Research will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While National Research has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, National Research generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 87% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about National Research's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$24.9m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$45m, being 87% of its EBIT. So is National Research's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for National Research that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

