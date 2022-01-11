These 4 Measures Indicate That Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Is Using Debt Extensively

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Molson Coors Beverage Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Molson Coors Beverage had US$7.31b of debt in September 2021, down from US$8.57b, one year before. However, it also had US$616.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$6.69b.

How Healthy Is Molson Coors Beverage's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TAP Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Molson Coors Beverage had liabilities of US$3.78b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$10.3b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$616.3m as well as receivables valued at US$991.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.5b.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$10.7b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Molson Coors Beverage has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.2 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. We saw Molson Coors Beverage grow its EBIT by 9.3% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Molson Coors Beverage's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Molson Coors Beverage generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 84% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Molson Coors Beverage's level of total liabilities and net debt to EBITDA definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But the good news is it seems to be able to convert EBIT to free cash flow with ease. We think that Molson Coors Beverage's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Molson Coors Beverage you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

