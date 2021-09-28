These 4 Measures Indicate That Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Is Using Debt Safely

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Mohawk Industries's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Mohawk Industries had US$2.63b of debt, at July 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.42b, its net debt is less, at about US$1.22b.

How Healthy Is Mohawk Industries' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MHK Debt to Equity History September 28th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Mohawk Industries had liabilities of US$3.18b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.84b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.42b as well as receivables valued at US$2.02b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.59b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Mohawk Industries is worth a massive US$12.9b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Mohawk Industries's net debt is only 0.63 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 23.1 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Even more impressive was the fact that Mohawk Industries grew its EBIT by 114% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Mohawk Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Mohawk Industries recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 96% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, Mohawk Industries's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Mohawk Industries is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mohawk Industries that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

