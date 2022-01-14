These 4 Measures Indicate That Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Mitek Systems's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Mitek Systems had US$121.7m of debt, up from US$700.0k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$179.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$57.7m net cash.

NasdaqCM:MITK Debt to Equity History January 14th 2022

A Look At Mitek Systems' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Mitek Systems had liabilities of US$39.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$187.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$179.4m as well as receivables valued at US$20.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$26.8m.

Since publicly traded Mitek Systems shares are worth a total of US$733.1m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Mitek Systems also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Importantly, Mitek Systems grew its EBIT by 52% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Mitek Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Mitek Systems has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Mitek Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Mitek Systems's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$57.7m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$36m, being 166% of its EBIT. So we don't think Mitek Systems's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Mitek Systems that you should be aware of before investing here.

