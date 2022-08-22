These 4 Measures Indicate That Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Is Using Debt Extensively

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Middlesex Water's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Middlesex Water had US$340.7m of debt, an increase on US$311.2m, over one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash. NasdaqGS:MSEX Debt to Equity History August 22nd 2022

A Look At Middlesex Water's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Middlesex Water had liabilities of US$78.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$571.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.32m as well as receivables valued at US$24.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$621.1m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Middlesex Water is worth US$1.66b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1, it's fair to say Middlesex Water does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 4.5 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Importantly Middlesex Water's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Middlesex Water can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Middlesex Water saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, Middlesex Water's net debt to EBITDA left us tentative about the stock, and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. It's also worth noting that Middlesex Water is in the Water Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that Middlesex Water's debt is making it a bit risky. Some people like that sort of risk, but we're mindful of the potential pitfalls, so we'd probably prefer it carry less debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Middlesex Water you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

