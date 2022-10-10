These 4 Measures Indicate That MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is MGM Resorts International's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that MGM Resorts International had debt of US$8.36b at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$12.6b over a year. However, it does have US$5.78b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.57b.

A Look At MGM Resorts International's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that MGM Resorts International had liabilities of US$5.54b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$35.5b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.78b and US$901.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$34.4b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$12.8b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, MGM Resorts International would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

MGM Resorts International has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 1.4 times the interest expense. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. We also note that MGM Resorts International improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$955m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MGM Resorts International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, MGM Resorts International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

On the face of it, MGM Resorts International's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But on the bright side, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that MGM Resorts International's debt is making it a bit risky. Some people like that sort of risk, but we're mindful of the potential pitfalls, so we'd probably prefer it carry less debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MGM Resorts International (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

