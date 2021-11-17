These 4 Measures Indicate That Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Is Using Debt Safely

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Meridian Bioscience's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Meridian Bioscience had US$50.2m of debt at June 2021, down from US$99.5m a year prior. But it also has US$70.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$19.8m net cash.

A Look At Meridian Bioscience's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:VIVO Debt to Equity History November 17th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Meridian Bioscience had liabilities of US$36.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$87.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$70.0m in cash and US$42.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.1m.

Having regard to Meridian Bioscience's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$881.8m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Meridian Bioscience also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Meridian Bioscience has boosted its EBIT by 64%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Meridian Bioscience's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Meridian Bioscience has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Meridian Bioscience recorded free cash flow worth 63% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Meridian Bioscience has US$19.8m in net cash. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 64% over the last year. So we don't think Meridian Bioscience's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Meridian Bioscience that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

