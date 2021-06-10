These 4 Measures Indicate That Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Macquarie Infrastructure's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Macquarie Infrastructure had debt of US$1.22b at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$3.54b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$529.6m in cash leading to net debt of about US$691.3m.

How Strong Is Macquarie Infrastructure's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MIC Debt to Equity History June 10th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Macquarie Infrastructure had liabilities of US$363.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.61b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$529.6m and US$53.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$1.39b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Macquarie Infrastructure is worth US$3.37b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Macquarie Infrastructure shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (5.1), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.30 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Even worse, Macquarie Infrastructure saw its EBIT tank 44% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Macquarie Infrastructure can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Macquarie Infrastructure actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Neither Macquarie Infrastructure's ability to grow its EBIT nor its interest cover gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But the good news is it seems to be able to convert EBIT to free cash flow with ease. We should also note that Infrastructure industry companies like Macquarie Infrastructure commonly do use debt without problems. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Macquarie Infrastructure is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Macquarie Infrastructure .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

