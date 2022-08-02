These 4 Measures Indicate That M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is M.D.C. Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, M.D.C. Holdings had US$1.67b of debt, up from US$1.56b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$475.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.19b.

NYSE:MDC Debt to Equity History August 2nd 2022

How Strong Is M.D.C. Holdings' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that M.D.C. Holdings had liabilities of US$839.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.52b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$475.3m in cash and US$121.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.76b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$2.60b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on M.D.C. Holdings' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

M.D.C. Holdings has a low debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3. But the really cool thing is that it actually managed to receive more interest than it paid, over the last year. So it's fair to say it can handle debt like a hotshot teppanyaki chef handles cooking. On top of that, M.D.C. Holdings grew its EBIT by 40% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if M.D.C. Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Considering the last three years, M.D.C. Holdings actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Our View

M.D.C. Holdings's interest cover was a real positive on this analysis, as was its EBIT growth rate. In contrast, our confidence was undermined by its apparent struggle to convert EBIT to free cash flow. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about M.D.C. Holdings's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with M.D.C. Holdings (including 2 which are concerning) .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

