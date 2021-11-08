These 4 Measures Indicate That Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Livent's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Livent had US$240.1m of debt, up from US$224.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$195.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$44.8m.

How Healthy Is Livent's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:LTHM Debt to Equity History November 8th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Livent had liabilities of US$88.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$277.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$195.3m as well as receivables valued at US$113.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$58.0m.

Having regard to Livent's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$5.06b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Carrying virtually no net debt, Livent has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.2 and interest cover of 3.3 times, it seems to us that Livent is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Pleasingly, Livent is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 510% gain in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Livent can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Livent saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Livent's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better. In particular, we are dazzled with its EBIT growth rate. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Livent is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Livent .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

