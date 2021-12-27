These 4 Measures Indicate That Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Kforce Carry?

As you can see below, Kforce had US$100.3m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$115.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$15.3m net cash.

How Strong Is Kforce's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:KFRC Debt to Equity History December 27th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kforce had liabilities of US$161.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$171.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$115.6m in cash and US$269.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$52.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Kforce has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Kforce boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Kforce grew its EBIT by 41% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kforce can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Kforce may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Kforce generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 92% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Kforce has US$15.3m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 92% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$69m. So we don't think Kforce's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Kforce has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

