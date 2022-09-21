These 4 Measures Indicate That Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Is Using Debt Safely

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$395.5m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$442.0m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$504.4m in cash, leading to a US$108.9m net cash position. NasdaqGS:IRWD Debt to Equity History September 21st 2022

A Look At Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$23.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$419.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$504.4m as well as receivables valued at US$102.4m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$163.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has increased its EBIT by 5.6% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ironwood Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 98% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has net cash of US$108.9m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$265m, being 98% of its EBIT. So is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.