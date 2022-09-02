These 4 Measures Indicate That Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Intuit Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2022, Intuit had US$6.91b of debt, up from US$2.03b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$3.28b in cash, and so its net debt is US$3.63b. NasdaqGS:INTU Debt to Equity History September 2nd 2022

How Strong Is Intuit's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Intuit had liabilities of US$3.63b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$7.66b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$3.28b in cash and US$1.05b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.96b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Intuit shares are worth a very impressive total of US$120.0b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Intuit's net debt is only 1.1 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 88.7 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. While Intuit doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Intuit's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Intuit actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Happily, Intuit's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! Zooming out, Intuit seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Intuit you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

