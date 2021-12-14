These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does International Business Machines Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that International Business Machines had US$54.1b of debt in September 2021, down from US$65.1b, one year before. However, it also had US$8.06b in cash, and so its net debt is US$46.1b.

How Strong Is International Business Machines' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:IBM Debt to Equity History December 14th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that International Business Machines had liabilities of US$35.8b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$86.0b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$8.06b in cash and US$15.4b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$98.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$109.9b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on International Business Machines' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

International Business Machines has net debt to EBITDA of 2.9 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. On the plus side, its EBIT was 8.0 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 2.9. Importantly International Business Machines's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if International Business Machines can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, International Business Machines actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

On our analysis International Business Machines's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit to handle its total liabilities. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about International Business Machines's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for International Business Machines you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

