These 4 Measures Indicate That Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Installed Building Products's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Installed Building Products had US$859.3m of debt, an increase on US$567.9m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$164.8m, its net debt is less, at about US$694.5m.

NYSE:IBP Debt to Equity History August 8th 2022

How Strong Is Installed Building Products' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Installed Building Products had liabilities of US$362.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$938.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$164.8m and US$426.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$710.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Installed Building Products has a market capitalization of US$2.82b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Installed Building Products's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.0 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.6 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. It is well worth noting that Installed Building Products's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 43% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Installed Building Products's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Installed Building Products recorded free cash flow worth 62% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, Installed Building Products's impressive EBIT growth rate implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And we also thought its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a positive. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Installed Building Products is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Installed Building Products that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

