These 4 Measures Indicate That Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Huntington Ingalls Industries's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Huntington Ingalls Industries had debt of US$3.10b, up from US$1.69b in one year. However, it does have US$375.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.73b. NYSE:HII Debt to Equity History September 11th 2022

A Look At Huntington Ingalls Industries' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Huntington Ingalls Industries had liabilities of US$2.45b due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.19b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$375.0m and US$2.18b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$5.08b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a market capitalization of US$9.40b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that Huntington Ingalls Industries's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.5), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 16.1 times, makes us even more comfortable. The bad news is that Huntington Ingalls Industries saw its EBIT decline by 17% over the last year. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Huntington Ingalls Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Huntington Ingalls Industries produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 78% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Both Huntington Ingalls Industries's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. In contrast, our confidence was undermined by its apparent struggle to grow its EBIT. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Huntington Ingalls Industries's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Huntington Ingalls Industries has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

