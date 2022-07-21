These 4 Measures Indicate That Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Is Using Debt Extensively

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Hibbett Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of April 2022, Hibbett had US$20.4m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$23.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$2.84m.

NasdaqGS:HIBB Debt to Equity History July 21st 2022

How Healthy Is Hibbett's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Hibbett had liabilities of US$275.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$223.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$23.3m as well as receivables valued at US$13.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$462.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$595.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Hibbett's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Hibbett boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Hibbett's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 39% over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hibbett can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Hibbett has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Hibbett produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 61% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While Hibbett does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$2.84m. So although we see some areas for improvement, we're not too worried about Hibbett's balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Hibbett is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

