These 4 Measures Indicate That H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does H&E Equipment Services Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 H&E Equipment Services had US$1.25b of debt, an increase on US$1.03b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$202.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.04b.

A Look At H&E Equipment Services' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:HEES Debt to Equity History November 3rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that H&E Equipment Services had liabilities of US$180.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.60b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$202.5m in cash and US$170.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.40b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$1.65b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 2.0 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.0 hit our confidence in H&E Equipment Services like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Even worse, H&E Equipment Services saw its EBIT tank 25% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if H&E Equipment Services can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, H&E Equipment Services produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 64% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

To be frank both H&E Equipment Services's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of (not) growing its EBIT make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Overall, it seems to us that H&E Equipment Services's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for H&E Equipment Services (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

