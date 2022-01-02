These 4 Measures Indicate That HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is HCA Healthcare's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 HCA Healthcare had debt of US$32.3b, up from US$31.0b in one year. However, it also had US$1.14b in cash, and so its net debt is US$31.2b.

A Look At HCA Healthcare's Liabilities

NYSE:HCA Debt to Equity History January 2nd 2022

According to the last reported balance sheet, HCA Healthcare had liabilities of US$9.62b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$38.1b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.14b as well as receivables valued at US$8.43b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$38.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since HCA Healthcare has a huge market capitalization of US$79.9b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

HCA Healthcare has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.2 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Importantly, HCA Healthcare grew its EBIT by 42% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if HCA Healthcare can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, HCA Healthcare produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 63% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that HCA Healthcare's demonstrated ability to grow its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its level of total liabilities. It's also worth noting that HCA Healthcare is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that HCA Healthcare takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HCA Healthcare (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

