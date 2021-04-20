These 4 Measures Indicate That Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Hanger's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Hanger had US$499.9m in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$144.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$355.3m.

How Strong Is Hanger's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HNGR Debt to Equity History April 20th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Hanger had liabilities of US$245.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$654.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$144.6m and US$147.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$607.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$934.3m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Hanger's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While we wouldn't worry about Hanger's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.2, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.6 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Worse, Hanger's EBIT was down 24% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hanger can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Hanger actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

To be frank both Hanger's interest cover and its track record of (not) growing its EBIT make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But on the bright side, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. We should also note that Healthcare industry companies like Hanger commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at the balance sheet and taking into account all these factors, we do believe that debt is making Hanger stock a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Hanger is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

