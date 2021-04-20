These 4 Measures Indicate That Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Halozyme Therapeutics Carry?

As you can see below, Halozyme Therapeutics had US$397.2m of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$368.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$29.2m.

A Look At Halozyme Therapeutics' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:HALO Debt to Equity History April 20th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Halozyme Therapeutics had liabilities of US$421.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$7.49m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$368.0m and US$97.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$36.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Halozyme Therapeutics' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$6.86b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Carrying virtually no net debt, Halozyme Therapeutics has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Halozyme Therapeutics has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.20. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 10.2 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Halozyme Therapeutics turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$144m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Halozyme Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. In the last year, Halozyme Therapeutics's free cash flow amounted to 37% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Halozyme Therapeutics's net debt to EBITDA suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Halozyme Therapeutics can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Halozyme Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.